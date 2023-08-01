Shop Local
Mexican president reflects on ‘Dos Laredos’ shared history

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During this morning’s press conference, the history of the two Laredos caught the attention of the Mexican president.

On a question regarding immigration, national sovereignty, and Texas Governor Greg. Abbott’s efforts to deter migrant crossings, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recalled the Guadalupe Hidalgo Treaty.

That treaty officially ended the Mexican-American war but caught the two Laredos right in the middle.

Since the treaty made the Rio Grande the boundary between the two countries --and forced Laredo to become part of the American side--some residents weren’t too happy it left them on the wrong side.

President Obrador said, “The citizens of Laredo rebelled. The majority of people said ‘we want to continue to be Mexican in Laredo!’ So then they demanded a conference with officials, but American officials didn’t respect that wish. Laredo remained on the U.S. side. So what did they do? Some families went across the river with their families and they even brought their dead relative’s remains and established Nuevo Laredo.”

The Mexican president then went on to say that there needs to be a more compassionate approach and condemned the governor’s actions.

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Canturosas posted a clip of the remarks to thank President Obrador on recognizing the bond the two Laredos share.

You find the full press conference here and the clip mentioning the two Laredos here.

