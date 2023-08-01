Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Migrant protest reported on the Mexican side of bridge one

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A protest at the Mexican side of bridge one has caused bridge officials on both sides to be on standby.

Several children were seen with posters, flyers at the bridge asking U.S officials to grant them asylum.

No word yet on closures, however, drivers are asked to proceed with caution and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Roman Ortiz-Velasco
Man accused of crashing and killing LISD Police officer makes first court appearance
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Grass fire causing road closures in south Laredo

Latest News

Migrant protest reported on the Mexican side of bridge one
Bowling for Boy Scouts
Bowling for Boy Scouts
Bowling for Boy Scouts
Webb County Heritage Foundation holds 13th annual Historic Laredo & Webb County Photo Contest