Nuevo Laredo officials confirm shooting happened on Sunday

NUEVO LAREDO, TAMAULIPAS. (KGNS) - Nuevo Laredo officials confirm a shooting took place this weekend in our sister city.

Mayor Carmen Lilia Cantu-Rosas took to social media to warn Nuevo Laredo residents about a shooting that happened on Sunday.

She went on to ask residents to stay inside their homes.

There is currently no word on injuries.

