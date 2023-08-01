Shop Local
Nuevo Laredo officials confirm shooting happened on Sunday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NUEVO LAREDO, TAMAULIPAS. (KGNS) - Nuevo Laredo officials confirm a shooting took place this weekend in our sister city.

Mayor Carmen Lilia Cantu-Rosas took to social media to warn Nuevo Laredo residents about a shooting that happened on Sunday.

She went on to ask residents to stay inside their homes.

There is currently no word on injuries.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

