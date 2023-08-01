Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Sam’s Club remains closed following fire

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local retail warehouse remains closed after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Currently there is no update on when the Sam’s Club on San Bernardo is set to reopen its doors to the public.

Officials with the store say they are assessing the damage left in the store after the fire.

Local officials say they hope to have the store up in running as soon as possible.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Roman Ortiz-Velasco
Man accused of crashing and killing LISD Police officer makes first court appearance
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Grass fire causing road closures in south Laredo

Latest News

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Dos Laredos History
Mexican president reflects on ‘Dos Laredos’ shared history
City of Laredo proclaims August as Overdose Awareness Month
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Dos Laredos History
Mexican President on Dos Laredos
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
City of Valle de Bravo joins binational agreement with Laredo