Sam’s Club remains closed following fire

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local retail warehouse remains closed after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Currently there is no update on when the Sam’s Club on San Bernardo is set to reopen its doors to the public.

Officials with the store say they are assessing the damage left in the store after the fire.

Local officials say they hope to have the store up in running as soon as possible.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.