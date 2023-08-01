SCAN urges parents to monitor their child’s behavior during school year

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The first day of school is right around the corner and it’s not just the students that need to prepare for the new school year, but parents and guardians as well.

The organization ‘Serving Children and Adults in Need’, or SCAN says that parents need to monitor their child’s behavior as they prepare for the first day of class.

According to Veronica Jimenez with SCAN, many often times children might often meet new friends who pressure them into making bad decisions.

Jimenez said that when it comes to the safety of our children, it’s better to be overprotective and explain to them some of the dangers that teens fall victim to.

“If something was to happen that they get in trouble because they, they, did get into a car with somebody that was drinking, that we tell them, this is what can happen to you,” said Jimenez. “This is what you did wrong, not just tell them; way back when I was young they would tell me, just don’t do that but it’s not enough. Kids are very curious and they want to know why, so it’s good to explain the consequences and why it’s bad for your health and the legal and all the consequences for that.”

Jimenez said SCAN has plenty of resources for parents and students.

For more information, call 956-724-3177.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.