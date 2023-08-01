Teens graduate Webb County Constable Youth Program

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The graduates from the Webb County Constable of Precinct One Youth Academy were honored during last week’s commissioner’s court.

The program gave Martin High School Students the opportunity to experience agility and classroom training to one day become a law enforcement officer.

This program was created to help students stay active during the summer.

Students were supposed to meet requirements like having good grades and being a martin high school student to qualify.

Webb County Constable for Precinct One Guadalupe Gomez said the students were able to work together and grow in this new program.

“It’s an idea that I had in mind, so I got together with my staff. We laid out the foundation of it and created structure for it and we put it to work it was a success and I look forward to doing it next year,” said Gomez.

If you couldn’t participate in the program this year but are interested, call the constable precinct one office at (956) 523-4316.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.