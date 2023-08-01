Texas Border Patrol agent accused of bribery and smuggling of a migrant

EL PASO, TX (CNN) - A Border Patrol agent in El Paso, Texas is facing federal charges for bribery and allegedly smuggling a migrant into the U.S.

According to court documents, Fernando Castillo allegedly offered a migrant an “Immigration benefit” in exchange for $5,000.

Federal investigators say he offered to drive the alleged victim, who was scheduled to return to Mexico, to a port of entry for repatriation.

According to the affidavit, Castillo said he could get them immigration papers that would allow them to remain free in the U.S.

Authorities say he also changed the migrant’s file to give them a legal reason to enter the U.S.

The migrant told investigators Castillo also allegedly stole $500 from them.

He denied taking the five hundred dollars from the migrant but admitted to changing their file, forging signatures of Border Patrol agents and carrying false documents to meet up with the victim.

