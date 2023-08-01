Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to possible alligators spotted in or near Lake Casa Blanca.

On Monday morning, KGNS received calls regarding possible alligator sightings at the lake.

In a statement received by the department, they say they do not currently conduct alligator surveys in or near the lake.

However, geographically the area is within the known and expected range of the American alligator, so it would not be unusual or unexpected for alligators to inhabit appropriate habitat.

They go on to say that “Alligators in an area do not in and of themselves constitute a concern for human safety.

Feeding of alligators by humans can cause problems, and in some cases, precautions must be taken with pets.

TPWD generally allows gators to exist in areas of human habitation unless there is a specific circumstance that would warrant their removal.”

KGNS has not independently confirmed the claims.

