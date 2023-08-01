United Quarterback Atzel Chavez verbally agrees to play for UTRGV

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Football season is getting ready to kick off and one senior to-be has been working hard to get noticed and it looks like that all could pay off.

If you follow United Quarterback Atzel Chavez on Twitter, you will see that the young man has been everywhere, going to numerous camps, Tweeting at coaches and generally getting after anyone that could give him a shot at the next level.

On Monday, Chavez took another big step towards seeing the dream of playing college ball become a reality, verbally accepting an offer from UTRGV.

What makes this verbal stand out is that Chavez is headed to a school that is kickstarting its football program and is giving him the chance to really put his mark on the Vaqueros and what will be the new United Athletic Conference.

Now this is just a verbal commitment and things could change between now and when that signature goes on the letter of intent, but a big congrats to Chavez as he gets ready for his senior season.

