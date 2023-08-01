Shop Local
Webb County Heritage Foundation holds 13th annual Historic Laredo & Webb County Photo Contest
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Get ready to showcase your photography skills and uncover the beauty and history of Laredo.

The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to participate in its annual photo contest.

The first-place winner will get $500, the second-place winner will get $250 and the third place winner will get $100.

Organizers will pick 13 pictures which will be featured in next year’s calendar.

They are asking photographers of all levels to take part in the contest.

The pictures can be from Laredo as well as other historical sites around Webb County.

“We want also to explore the county of Webb so they can take photos in Laredo or they can go to the different cities in Webb county, like Mirando or Oilton, Aguilares or if you want to travel in Webb County you can submit photos of Webb County,” said Andrea Ordonez.

The deadline to submit pictures is on Sept. 1.

Pictures have to be in color, 8x10, and horizontal.

You can e-mail your photos to photocontest@webbheritage.org.

For more information call 956-727-0977.

