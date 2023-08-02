Shop Local
The dangerous heat wave persists

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning hot and humid conditions continue through the extended forecast as a high-pressure system remains in control. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in central and eastern parts of Texas. Just to name a few Corpus Christi, Encinal, Cotulla, San Antonio Austin, and Dallas. Heat index values across South Texas will range from 105 to 120.

Hot and dry with plenty of sun, a high of 106 feeling like 109 with southeasterly winds.

A warm, muggy and breezy night with a low near 81.

There is a brief window for elevated fire weather concerns, due to low humidity and winds becoming breezy(23-29MPH) beginning Friday into next week.

Have a great day and be weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

