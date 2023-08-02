Doctors Hospital to hold breastfeeding awareness fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, a local hospital is inviting new and future mothers to its annual Breastfeeding Awareness Fair.

Many often times, women who are expecting a newborn baby may feel overwhelmed and unprepared when it comes to nursing.

Medical experts over at Doctors Hospital are looking to help address any questions or concerns by teaching mothers the ins and outs of breastfeeding and lactation.

Doctor’s Hospital says they have noticed that new mothers refrain from reaching out for help; however, medical experts say it’s perfectly normal to ask questions.

Lucy Agredano, a Lactation consultant said there are many health benefits of breastfeeding for both the baby and the mother.

“There’s a lot of benefits; it provides brain health, digestive health, it’s also good with antibodies but not just that, it also promotes bonding and a lot of benefits to mom as well,” said Agredano. “It is important to be aware of breastfeeding, that’s one of the major things that we come to find when we have an awareness and we get educated before the baby is born, there’s greater success for breastfeeding thereafter.”

The event will feature lactation consultants, nurses, as well as officials from the city of Laredo.

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Women’s Center Lobby inside Doctor’s Hospital.

