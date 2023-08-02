Shop Local
Free back-to-school haircuts offered by Webb County Sheriff’s Office

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students prepare to head back to the classroom, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up to help them start the new school year with confidence. Free haircuts will be offered at three different school campuses in Laredo next week, providing young boys aged 5 to 18 with a fresh look for the academic year.

Victoria Luna from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office explained, “We have time slots available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., allowing us to accommodate both students’ and our schedules. Our capacity is limited to 88 students only.”

To participate in the free haircut event, parents or guardians must make an appointment since space is limited. Interested individuals can call 956-401-6727 or 956-285-7793 to schedule a haircut session. The appointments must be registered by this Friday, August 5, at 12 p.m.

