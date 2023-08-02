Shop Local
Laredo College swears in new police chief

Jose Hernandez
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new chief will be taking over the ranks at Laredo College.

On Wednesday morning, in front of friends, family and other members of the law enforcement community, Jose Hernandez was sworn in as the new chief of police for Laredo College.

Hernandez brings with him 20 years of law enforcement experience as well as a military background.

Hernandez said he is looking forward to working with other law enforcement agencies to make sure the students at Laredo College are safe.

“We’re going to work together with the faculty and other law enforcement agencies whether state or federal,” said Chief Hernandez. “Our close proximity to the river presents a big issue and we’ve been in contact with Border Patrol, Laredo PD and the sheriff’s office and so we’re going to bridge that gap, we’re going to close it up so we can be more secure on this campus and our south campus also.”

Chief Hernandez takes the position after it was temporarily held by Jaime Castro who was the interim chief.

