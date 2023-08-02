Laredo mayor urges US government to address asylum petition delays amid migrant protests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a powerful display of desperation, Venezuelan migrants gathered in Nuevo Laredo, on Tuesday, August 1, to demand attention to their pleas for asylum in the United States. Frustration boiled over as dozens took to the streets, voicing concern over the lack of response from U.S. officials regarding their asylum petitions.

Among the protestors are families with young children, all seeking safety and refuge in the United States. They claim that their daily applications through the government’s apps have gone unanswered, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability.

Laredo’s Mayor, Dr. Victor Trevino, has taken note of the migrants’ plight and is calling for a more compassionate approach to the situation. He urges the federal government to take action, stressing the need for coordinated efforts with sister cities to improve living conditions for the protesting migrants.

“There has to be an answer to this, a response,” Mayor Trevino stated. “We can partner with our sister cities to get these people off the streets and provide them with a better living environment, as we do on this side with tents. There might be a way we can coordinate for their detention sites to be improved, so people won’t have to be on the streets.”

In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, Mayor Trevino is determined to seek cooperation with Nuevo Laredo’s Mayor to find viable solutions for the protesting migrants.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.