Laredo veterans museum continues to hit roadblocks

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The long-awaited veteran museum in Laredo has been in the talks for over a decade.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the project was brought up once again but this time to talk to veterans about the name of the museum.

According to the interlocal agreement between the City of Laredo and Webb County, in 2010 the location would be the Faria’s home located at the corner of Iturbide Street and San Bernando Avenue.

Originally, it was proposed to name the museum after the land donor, Doctor Farias; however, many of the veterans voicing their disagreement said they would want the museum to honor all veterans not just one person, but the location and the name are not the only obstacles standing in the way.

Councilmembers say this project could cost five to seven million dollars now.

As of now, the City of Laredo has contributed $500,000 for the project back in 2010 and the county as well.

During the meeting, it was approved to hold a town hall meeting where veterans could provide their input on the project.

There’s no word on when that would take place at this time.

