Late runs push Tecos to 7-4 victory

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It was a big night for the Tecolotes as they get just about everything to break right leaving los dos in a dead heat over the final five games.

Tuesday night would kick off a series with Oaxaca in a match up that went back and forth before los dos finally got control.

The road team got the scoring started with runs in the first and second innings, only for the Tecos to take things up and take a brief lead that wouldn’t last long.

It was the Tecolotes though scoring the final four runs of the game for a come from behind seven to four victory thanks to a big night from Cade Gotta with a homer and scoring twice while Henry Gatewood drove in a pair while scoring once himself as well on his sixth long ball of the season.

That win coupled with Laguna, Monterrey and Tijuana all losing Tuesday night has the Tecos sitting in the top spot in the north division.

If you notice in the records, los dos has played fewer games than all those teams as they have had games get rained out and it’s proving to be the slight difference in winning percentage that has the Tecos in first place.

The flip side to that is that with only five games to go this season, los dos still hasn’t clinched a playoff spot with seven teams fighting for six spots.

Wednesday will be the Tecos’ final regular season game in Laredo with the first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.

