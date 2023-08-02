LISD faculty and staff take part in back-to-school convocation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LISD faculty and staff were treated to free health screenings and informational services as part of its yearly convocation.

This time next week, LISD students will be back at school, but to get ready, close to 4,000 LISD employees headed to the Sames Auto Arena in preparation for the new school year.

Employees heard special messages from LISD Board President Monica Garcia and Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios.

One teacher says it starts the year off on the right foot.

Cigarroa High School Teacher Rick Flores said, “This is a great event because we get to come and see how the different vendors and the different institutions, like banking, where we can choose and inquire about what is best for us as teachers, as educators, and we also have the opportunity to get our flu shot.”

Employees were welcomed back with this school year’s theme, “Always Blazing a Trail Together”.

