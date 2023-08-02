Local school districts prepare for return to classroom

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As summer vacations draw to a close, local school districts are gearing up for the start of the new academic year. One such institution, Zachry Elementary School, witnessed teachers and staff preparing for their return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 2.

Educators are mindful of the challenges that might arise over the course of the school year. Pamela Wallace, a 4th-grade teacher at Zachry Elementary School, shared her thoughts on some of the potential hurdles they may encounter. Wallace expressed that managing behavior issues with students is likely to be at the forefront of their concerns. Nevertheless, she emphasized the significance of fostering strong connections with parents and maintaining open lines of communication with both the students and their families. Wallace believes that through teamwork and collaboration between educators and parents, they can ensure the students’ success and overall positive learning experience.

As a reminder for parents and students in the area, the first day of classes for Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9th. Meanwhile, United Independent School District (UISD) students will return to the classrooms on Tuesday, August 15th.

