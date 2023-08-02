Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Narcan dispensary to be placed at Laredo Fire Station

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is making a life-saving medication more accessible to the public.

Narcan can now be obtained at fire station number three at the 900 block of Garden Street.

It will only be available to people enrolled in activities with Pillar and through a code to access the machine dispensing the medicine.

Other items are also being made available through that machine.

Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department believes this positive affirmation at work dispensary will have things that will help people that are at risk of using.

“So, it will have hygiene kits, bleach kits when it gets cold it might have blankets for these people that are likely to be more at risk and it will have narcan,” said Oliva.

The location for the machine was decided on based off of research showing a potential need in that part of the city.

It will be made available by Aug. 14.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Garage Sale Day
Laredo City Council waives garage sale permit fees for National Garage Sale Weekend
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Roman Ortiz-Velasco
Man accused of crashing and killing LISD Police officer makes first court appearance
Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club

Latest News

10p newscast recording
City of Laredo proclaims August as Overdose Awareness Month
10p newscast recording
Laredo Police provide tips on reporting a missing person
Laredo Police provide tips on reporting a missing person
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
An Increasingly Hot Weather Picture