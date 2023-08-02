Narcan dispensary to be placed at Laredo Fire Station

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is making a life-saving medication more accessible to the public.

Narcan can now be obtained at fire station number three at the 900 block of Garden Street.

It will only be available to people enrolled in activities with Pillar and through a code to access the machine dispensing the medicine.

Other items are also being made available through that machine.

Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department believes this positive affirmation at work dispensary will have things that will help people that are at risk of using.

“So, it will have hygiene kits, bleach kits when it gets cold it might have blankets for these people that are likely to be more at risk and it will have narcan,” said Oliva.

The location for the machine was decided on based off of research showing a potential need in that part of the city.

It will be made available by Aug. 14.

