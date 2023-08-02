Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

North Laredo sees progress with Springfield Extension Project

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A road project that has been years in the making is seeing some traction in north Laredo.

Wednesday morning, August 2, the City of Laredo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase 3 of the Springfield Extension Project.

The new intersection began construction in November 2021 and will now extend Springfield Avenue to Divine Mercy Park, north to Shiloh thus connecting central Laredo to north Laredo.

Officials say this new project will alleviate traffic in the new surrounding neighborhoods and provide another route of travel for residents.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Garage Sale Day
Laredo City Council waives garage sale permit fees for National Garage Sale Weekend
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Roman Ortiz-Velasco
Man accused of crashing and killing LISD Police officer makes first court appearance
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Latest News

North Laredo sees progress with Springfield Extension Project
North Laredo sees progress with Springfield Extension Project
Narcan dispensary to be placed at Laredo Fire Station
Narcan dispensary to be placed at Laredo Fire Station
10p newscast recording
City of Laredo proclaims August as Overdose Awareness Month
10p newscast recording
Laredo Police provide tips on reporting a missing person