North Laredo sees progress with Springfield Extension Project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A road project that has been years in the making is seeing some traction in north Laredo.

Wednesday morning, August 2, the City of Laredo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase 3 of the Springfield Extension Project.

The new intersection began construction in November 2021 and will now extend Springfield Avenue to Divine Mercy Park, north to Shiloh thus connecting central Laredo to north Laredo.

Officials say this new project will alleviate traffic in the new surrounding neighborhoods and provide another route of travel for residents.

