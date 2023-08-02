Pet of the Week: Cheese

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, our four-legged friend is saying cheese for the camera because his name is cheese or queso!

Best Friends for Life is introducing us to a kitten who is roughly five months old, but he has a lot of energy and is ready to play with cat lovers of all ages.

Cheese and his brothers were rescued and taken to the cat village. While one of his brothers found a home, Cheese is still searching for his forever home.

In observance of Clear the Shelters, Best Friends for Life and LAPS will be hosting an adoption event this weekend at the Walmart located at 2320 Bob Bullock Loop this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cheese and several other pets in need of a home will be at the event.

