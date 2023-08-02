Shop Local
Texas Governor Greg Abbott responds to border barrier lawsuit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(NBC News Channel)
By NBC News
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX. (KXAS) - Last week the Justice Department filed paperwork asking a judge to order Texas Governor Greg Abbott to have the floating barrier removed.

On Wednesday, the governor spoke out about the lawsuit.

The paperwork includes a preliminary injunction that would stop the construction of new barriers and remove the ones that are already in place.

The barriers are currently sitting along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass between Mexico and the U.S.

Governor Abbott spoke about why he believes the State of Texas could win the lawsuit against the DOJ.

“First of all, the statute on which the lawsuit is based does not seem to apply to the buoys that are at issue. But second, even if it does, I believe that the constitutional right of the State of Texas to secure our border and to defend our sovereignty supersedes any statute,” said Abbott.

The governor went on to say the State of Texas would take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

National Garage Sale Day
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Roman Ortiz-Velasco
Free back-to-school haircuts offered by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Laredo mayor urges US government to address asylum petition delays amid migrant protests
