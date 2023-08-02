Traffic congestion reported near Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department reported a substantial presence of traffic near the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday, August 2 shortly before 4:30 p.m. The congestion is a result of a large teacher orientation event that was recently dismissed from the venue.

In response to the heavy traffic flow, officers have been deployed to the area to closely monitor the situation. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant while navigating through the affected zones.

Drivers are urged to plan their commutes accordingly and expect potential delays in the vicinity of Loop 20, Jacaman Road, Arena Boulevard, and Sinatra Parkway until the traffic congestion subsides. Officials have not provided a specific time frame for the clearance of traffic.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.