Eighth Grader of the Month
A Very Hot Stretch Begins Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot airmass is entrenched over the central and southern Great Plains. The very warm dry air aloft acts as a lid on tall clouds that could produce rain from forming. Daytime heating stirs the atmosphere over a deep enough depth to mix in the dry air above to lower our afternoon humidity. There are strong indications that the air above will become even warmer, leading to even hotter temperatures for our area.

