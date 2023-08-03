Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
National Garage Sale Day
Laredo City Council waives garage sale permit fees for National Garage Sale Weekend
Traffic alert
Traffic congestion reported near Sames Auto Arena
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
FBI searching for man and woman believed to be tied to kidnapping of migrants
FBI searching for man and woman believed to be tied to kidnapping of migrants

Latest News

The “2046 Sibling Group” is named after their father’s donor identification number and has...
Twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through September, trying to boost prices
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures