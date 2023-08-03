Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.

____

Baldor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
National Garage Sale Day
Laredo City Council waives garage sale permit fees for National Garage Sale Weekend
Traffic alert
Traffic congestion reported near Sames Auto Arena
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
FBI searching for man and woman believed to be tied to kidnapping of migrants
FBI searching for man and woman believed to be tied to kidnapping of migrants

Latest News

The “2046 Sibling Group” is named after their father’s donor identification number and has...
Twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through September, trying to boost prices
Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures