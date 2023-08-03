Shop Local
AEP Texas urges energy conservation during high temperatures

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We may be nearing the end of summer, but summer-like temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon.

AEP Texas is reminding residents to practice energy conservation as much as possible.

That includes your air conditioning system.

A few tips include keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees and to change out your air filters every month.

If your bill comes in a little high, here’s what you can do.

“We’re not in the retail business, but if you feel you’re going to have a hard time with the bill, call your electrical provider. Look at your bill and look at the number on the bill for your electrical provider and call to try to make arrangements because you don’t want to wait too long because it can lead to an unfortunate situation,” says Manager of External Affairs Tony Arce.

Arce went on to say that air conditioning contractors are busy this time of the year.

So if you suspect a problem, to make arrangements as soon as possible.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
FBI searching for man and woman believed to be tied to kidnapping of migrants
LMC opens new heart health office
LMC opens new heart health office
