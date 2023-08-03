Eduardo ‘Wayo’ Ruiz announces candidacy for Webb County Sheriff

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In a bid to bring about change and foster an open-door policy, Eduardo “Wayo” Ruiz, the Chief Bailiff for the 406th District Court, declared his candidacy for the office of Webb County Sheriff on Thursday, August 3.

Ruiz has been involved with local law enforcement and has garnered substantial experience throughout his career. Making his announcement, he revealed that this move had been in the works for several years. He expressed that people from the community had been urging him to run, seeking a fresh approach and a candidate who would lend a listening ear and support to their concerns.

“Basically, they’re calling and asking that they just want a change. Obviously, there are a lot of things going on that are still up in the air. But they want an open-door policy, which is a huge one. And they want somebody to listen, to support them, and that’s what I bring to the table,” Ruiz asserted.

The primary elections are slated to take place in March 2024.

