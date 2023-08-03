Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Small business owners in Laredo are facing hurdles after a fire broke out at the local Sam’s Club on Monday, July 31. The membership-only retail warehouse club has been a go-to destination for entrepreneurs to purchase items in bulk and maintain their inventory.

With the store’s closure and uncertainty about its reopening, local small business owners are finding it difficult to obtain the supplies they need to keep their businesses running smoothly.

With the store’s temporary closure, many small business owners are left with no choice but to travel to San Antonio to get the essential items they require. The inconvenience and added expenses are taking a toll on these businesses, especially those with limited resources.

Laura Bernal, owner of El Meson de San Agustin, expressed her struggles, stating, “Going and coming back, it’s been hard and it’s been expensive, and a lot of people don’t realize how hard it is, especially for a small business, but yeah, it’s been hard.”

David Ovalle, owner of Livi’s Mexicue, echoed similar sentiments, mentioning the additional costs incurred due to the need to travel to San Antonio. “The expenses, you know, the gas. We rented a vehicle, stuff like that -- ice, transporting. So it does hurt us not being able to go to our local Sam’s here in Laredo.”

Sam’s Club workers have reported that it might take up to two weeks before the store can reopen its doors to the public again.

