Free backpacks and school supplies at back-to-school weekend event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driscoll Health Plan is all set to host its highly anticipated 10th Annual Back-to-School Community Event this Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena, located at 6700 Arena Boulevard.

The event aims to support local students and their families by providing essential school supplies to kickstart the upcoming academic year. The first 1,000 attendees will have the opportunity to receive backpacks and school supplies at absolutely no cost.

In addition to the distribution of school essentials, the event will offer on-site immunizations while supplies last. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their child’s immunization records to take advantage of this service and ensure their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Furthermore, the event will provide haircuts until services last, making it a one-stop destination for students to receive essential services before the school year commences.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.