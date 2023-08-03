Shop Local
Laredo police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating 37-year-old Hector Lino Reyes who is accused of stealing an SUV.

The search for Reyes began on July 10, 2023, after Laredo Police were dispatched to Advanced Auto Parts on 1819 Guadalupe Street to investigate a report of a stolen SUV. According to the victim, his 2014 Silver Ford Escape was taken from the business premises. The victim explained that he had left the SUV running as he went inside the store due to mechanical issues. When he came out of the store, he found his SUV missing.

Laredo Police Auto Theft investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the scene which captured a man entering the victim’s vehicle and driving away without the owner’s consent. Based on their findings, the investigators were able to identify Hector Lino Reyes as the prime suspect in this theft.

Reyes is being charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property. Laredo Police urge anyone with information on Reyes’s whereabouts to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or take advantage of the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit anonymous tips. A cash reward may be available if it leads to Reyes’ arrest.

