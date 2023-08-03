Laredo Public Health ends free COVID-19 PCR testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are in need of COVID-19 testing services at the Laredo Health Department, be prepared to incur an expense. The department has announced that it will discontinue its free COVID-19 PCR testing services on August 31.

The free testing services have been instrumental in facilitating widespread testing, swift identification, and containment of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. However, as the COVID-19 relief funds come to a close, the health department has made the decision to halt the provision of free testing.

Starting September 1, the City of Laredo Health Department will offer COVID-19 PCR testing at a fixed cost of $85. This nominal fee will cover the expenses related to administering the test, processing samples, and delivering results promptly.

Individuals seeking testing services can contact the City of Laredo Health Department directly at (956) 795-4908.

Below is the full press release from the City of Laredo:

Despite the end of free testing, we remain committed to providing accessible and reliable testing options for all members of our community. For those who require a COVID-19 confirmatory PCR test, the $85 fee will cover the cost of administering the test, processing the sample, and delivering the results promptly. Individuals seeking testing services can contact Laredo Public Health’s Laboratory division Monday- Friday 7:30am – 5:00pm and follow the necessary protocols to ensure a safe and efficient testing experience.

Laredo Public Health expresses its gratitude to the community for their support and cooperation throughout this challenging period. We remain committed to our mission of promoting and safeguarding the health and well-being of all residents in the Laredo area.

For more information regarding the revised pricing and testing services, please visit our website www.cityoflaredohealth.com or contact our Laboratory Division at (956) 795-4908.

