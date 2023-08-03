Shop Local
LMC opens up new heart health clinic

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new medical office that will provide a major boost for heart health opens up in Laredo.

Today, Laredo Medical Center hospital staff and administrators were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office.

Now there will be an option for those needing heart-related care and surgeries here at home.

Dr. Anthony Santos -- who performs cardiovascular and open heart surgeries--says he’s seen a surge in diabetes in Laredo.

The cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon said, “Laredo has an enormous amount of diabetes and that changes everything we do. When we first came here it was about 50% diabetics in open heart patients, now but now it’s close to 65%, if not higher.”

The new office is located inside Laredo Medical Center on the third floor.

