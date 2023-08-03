McCowan leads Dallas against Seattle after 25-point showing

Dallas Wings (14-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-19, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -5.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Seattle Storm after Teaira McCowan scored 25 points in the Wings' 104-91 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm have gone 4-7 against Western Conference teams. Seattle ranks sixth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.5.

The Wings are 8-6 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 12th in the WNBA averaging 6.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 29.9% from downtown. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm defeated the Wings 109-103 in their last meeting on June 17. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 39 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.