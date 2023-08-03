Shop Local
Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently responding to a vehicle rollover that occurred at the intersection of Loop 20 and Winfield Parkway in the northbound lanes around 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.

According to police, there have been no reports of major injuries resulting from the accident, but authorities are urging caution as traffic begins to back up in the area.

According to initial reports, the incident involved a total of six vehicles. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and traffic investigators are on-site to assess the situation.

Officers are managing the flow of traffic near Del Mar Boulevard and the Loop due to the congestion resulting from the accident. Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes if possible until the congestion eases.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department responds to allegations of alligators at Lake Casa Blanca
Sam’s Club remains closed following fire
Laredo police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
