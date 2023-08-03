Shop Local
UISD hosting Health and Safety Conference for parents

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the new school year right around the corner, parents have one more opportunity to learn about the issues affecting their children at school.

UISD parents will be able to learn more about topics such as vaping and mental health awareness.

Organizers will also elaborate on school security measures.

The event will take place tomorrow August 4th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Student Activity Center located at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane.

For more information, you can call 956-473-6473.

