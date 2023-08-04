LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Brain Bag initiative seeks to help parents meet benchmark for kids

If you are a first time parent, having a newborn can be quite a struggle but a new collaboration by Laredo Medical Center and other non-profits can help.

It’s called the ‘Brain Bag Initiative’, where first time parents will receive a bag of goodies that is filled with learning materials such as children’s books, parenting guides and online child development insights.

Dr. James O’Meara, from TAMIU said this program kick starts early child development and learning skills.

“One of the things is that children are not born with instructions,” said Dr. O’Meara. “So how do we support first time parents, and ongoing parents, and the things children need to succeed? So this develops three things: a book, distressing importance in reading, childhood development, literacy in social and outer development. Also a developmental tracker to make sure that the children and parents feel comfortable at children developing at the age and stage expected.”

The Laredo Medical Center said they will prepare and give away more than 200 brain bags on a monthly basis.

The project starts on Monday Aug. 7 and ends in December.

