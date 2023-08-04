Dangerous heat will continue through next week.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the dangerous heat continues across South Texas, with multiple advisory related to the heat and fire weather. Hot and humid conditions with dangerous heat index will continue as a high pressure remains in control.Much of South Texas maximum heat index values will range from 110 to 120 degrees.An excessive heat warning this afternoon into the evening for Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Alice .A heat Advisory for Webb from 12PM - 7PM .

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.