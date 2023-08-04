Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dangerous heat will continue through next week.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the dangerous heat continues across South Texas, with multiple advisory related to the heat and fire weather. Hot and humid conditions with dangerous heat index will continue as a high pressure remains in control.Much of South Texas maximum heat index values will range from 110 to 120 degrees.An excessive heat warning this afternoon into the evening for Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Alice .A heat Advisory for Webb from 12PM - 7PM .

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Update: Three injured following three vehicle accident in central Laredo
Laredo police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Laredo Police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners

Latest News

Dangerous heat will cotinue through next week.
Dangerous heat will cotinue through next week.
Very High Temperatures Approaching the Area
Very High Temperatures Approaching the Area
Summer heat
Summer heat
Summer heat
Summer heat