Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family that was involved in a tragic fatal car accident on Cuatro Vientos nearly two weeks ago is on the road to recovery, but they are in dire need of assistance.

The three-vehicle accident was reported on July 24 along Cuatro Vientos.

According to officials, a black Chevy Traverse collided with a Red Toyota RAV4.

Three children who were in the black Chevy were killed at the scene; while the family in the Red Toyota sustained severe injuries.

Maribel Reyes, the aunt of Rigoberto Reyes Jr. said there were a total of five family members inside the Red Toyota at the time of the crash which included.

Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah and 17-year-old Kimberly Ramirez.

Maribel said her nephew, Rigoberto is in intensive care and has had several injuries due to internal injuries.

Meanwhile, her younger relatives, sustained severe injuries such as broken bones and cuts to the face.

“They took him right away to the hospital and was airlifted as well as Kimberly, they were both in San Antonio and his injuries are two broken arms, he has a long cut on his liver, he had reconstruction surgery on his face because all his left side was taken out. His eye is, he has a broken cheek bone, his eye is very swollen, and he cannot open it, that we don’t know if he’s going to be able to see.”

According to Maribel, the family did not have insurance so she set up a GoFundMe Page where people can donate to help pay for medical expenses.

