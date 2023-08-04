Laredo Health Department sees surge in Covid-19 cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department said there is concerning surge in Covid-19 infections in Laredo.
The health department’s director urges residents to take precautions, including staying home if sick, getting vaccinated, and seeking immediate treatment.
At-home testing kits will soon be available to improve testing accessibility.
The city also reminds everyone to report positive at-home test results promptly.
Officials are concerned about a potential “Respiratory trifecta” season, where the flu, RSV, and Covid-19 may circulate at the same time, and strongly encourage vaccination.
For more information you can call the Laredo Health Department at (956) 795-4900.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.