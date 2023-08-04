Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Health Department sees surge in Covid-19 cases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department said there is concerning surge in Covid-19 infections in Laredo.

The health department’s director urges residents to take precautions, including staying home if sick, getting vaccinated, and seeking immediate treatment.

At-home testing kits will soon be available to improve testing accessibility.

The city also reminds everyone to report positive at-home test results promptly.

Officials are concerned about a potential “Respiratory trifecta” season, where the flu, RSV, and Covid-19 may circulate at the same time, and strongly encourage vaccination.

For more information you can call the Laredo Health Department at (956) 795-4900.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Update: Three injured following three vehicle accident in central Laredo
Laredo police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Laredo Police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Brain Bag initiative seeks to help parents meet benchmark for kids
Pillar to offer back-to-school physicals this Saturday
What to know when your child starts school during extreme heat
Laredo Health Department sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Webb County Commissioner to hold back-to-school supply distribution drive