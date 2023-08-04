Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo school districts prepare safety measures for upcoming academic year

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is just around the corner and both UISD and LISD officials are urging drives to exercise extreme caution around school zones, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant of crosswalks, refraining from cellphone use, and adhering to the 20-miles-per-hour speed limit.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the UISD Police Chief has introduced a new special response team, specially trained, and equipped to handle active shooter or crisis situations.

According to UISD, each campus has an armed police officer and several security guards in place.

“All our campuses at the high school level and at the middle school do have the ballistic shields, which we were also certified this past summer and we also got certified with more rifles,” said Officer Sylvia Abrego with the UISD Police Department.

Parents are encouraged to thoroughly check their child’s backpack before the start of the school day, ensuring that no prohibited items are taken onto the campus.

The school districts emphasize that every threat is treated seriously, and there are consequences for such actions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Update: Three injured following three vehicle accident in central Laredo
Laredo police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Laredo Police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Best Friends For Life Cat-Inspired Art Show
Local artist hosting cat art exhibit for nonprofit, Best Friends For Life
Laredo school districts prepare safety measures for upcoming academic year
What to know when your child starts school during extreme heat
What to know when your child starts school during extreme heat
What to know when your child starts school during extreme heat