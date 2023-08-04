Laredo school districts prepare safety measures for upcoming academic year

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is just around the corner and both UISD and LISD officials are urging drives to exercise extreme caution around school zones, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant of crosswalks, refraining from cellphone use, and adhering to the 20-miles-per-hour speed limit.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the UISD Police Chief has introduced a new special response team, specially trained, and equipped to handle active shooter or crisis situations.

According to UISD, each campus has an armed police officer and several security guards in place.

“All our campuses at the high school level and at the middle school do have the ballistic shields, which we were also certified this past summer and we also got certified with more rifles,” said Officer Sylvia Abrego with the UISD Police Department.

Parents are encouraged to thoroughly check their child’s backpack before the start of the school day, ensuring that no prohibited items are taken onto the campus.

The school districts emphasize that every threat is treated seriously, and there are consequences for such actions.

