Las Promesas de Laredo and Driscoll Health Plan to hold back-to-school fair

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An organization that strives to instill leadership skills in teens is getting involved in back-to-school efforts and they are inviting the public to join.

This weekend, Las Promesas de Laredo along with Driscoll Health Plan are hosting a Back-to-School fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Students of all grade levels will be able to receive free health checks, dental checks, sports physicals and even haircuts.

Victoria Robledo said representatives with Promesas de Laredo will be on-site giving out school supplies.

“Well Las Promesas de Laredo is a nonprofit organization that builds leadership in kids ages six to 17 so we like to provide academic support post high school readiness, mentoring and even help them get community service hours or even get more involved in the community,” said Robledo.

It’s free and open to students of all grade levels.

