Local artist hosting cat art exhibit for nonprofit, Best Friends For Life

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tonight, those interested will be able to enjoy beautiful artwork and live music in downtown Laredo.

Laredo artist Amy Lynn Martinez is inviting everyone to come see her cat-inspired art over at Jardin Contreras -- all the funds raised will go toward a gateway city cat shelter.

Live music will be played by Frank Martinez.

Amy shares she is a cat mom herself and her cat named Gizmo is actually from the shelter all the proceed are going toward.

“Well I always loved going to Petco, where they have the cats from Best Friends for Life and I always loved seeing, the cats are super adorable and I always loved like the thought that I can maybe help with my paitings, like if I could donate money with my paintings, and help out the Best Friends for Life,” she told us.

The show is set to happen tonight from 8 p.m. until midnight at Jardin Contreras which is located at 811 Iturbide Street.

