Local artist hosting cat art exhibit for nonprofit, Best Friends For Life
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tonight, those interested will be able to enjoy beautiful artwork and live music in downtown Laredo.
Laredo artist Amy Lynn Martinez is inviting everyone to come see her cat-inspired art over at Jardin Contreras -- all the funds raised will go toward a gateway city cat shelter.
Live music will be played by Frank Martinez.
Amy shares she is a cat mom herself and her cat named Gizmo is actually from the shelter all the proceed are going toward.
“Well I always loved going to Petco, where they have the cats from Best Friends for Life and I always loved seeing, the cats are super adorable and I always loved like the thought that I can maybe help with my paitings, like if I could donate money with my paintings, and help out the Best Friends for Life,” she told us.
The show is set to happen tonight from 8 p.m. until midnight at Jardin Contreras which is located at 811 Iturbide Street.
