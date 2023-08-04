Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident causes traffic congestion in central Laredo and results in one vehicle being rolled over on its side.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. this evening near Calton and Marcella Avenue.

A blueish colored Ford Bronco Sport vehicle was seen heavily damaged and rolled over on its side.

Several Laredo Police officers and an ambulance was seen at the scene assisting those involved.

No word on what led up to the accident or how many people were involved.

We will provide you the latest details as they develop.

