Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Pillar to offer back-to-school physicals this Saturday

File photo: Pillar
File photo: Pillar(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With several student athletes gearing up to head back to school in the coming weeks, one nonprofit organization is hoping to help with their physical health and overall well-being.

This Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pillar will be offering sports physicals at its facility all day for student athletes who are in need of a physical.

Those who take part in the clinic will also be able to receive free school supplies and learn more information about the services pillar provides.

Alexa Huerta with Pillar says they are hoping to bridge the gap between physical health and mental health just before the start of the school year.

“So, Pillar, the youngest is five, as long as they are able to talk and communicate, we’ll be able to assist you. We definitely do see a lot of middle school, high school students who face a lot of anxiety, depression right just kind of get back in the rhythm of going back to school, especially after having two months off it can be difficult,” said Huerta.

For more information on the services Pillar offers, call (956) 723-7457.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Six-vehicle accident on Loop 20 causing traffic backup
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Update: Three injured following three vehicle accident in central Laredo
Laredo police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Laredo Police looking for man accused of stealing an SUV
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
Fire at local Sam’s Club poses challenges for small business owners
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah
Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help
6a newscast recording
Three injured following three vehicle accident in central Laredo
Coffee Break Aroma
Foodie Friday: Coffee Break Aroma
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding