Pillar to offer back-to-school physicals this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With several student athletes gearing up to head back to school in the coming weeks, one nonprofit organization is hoping to help with their physical health and overall well-being.

This Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pillar will be offering sports physicals at its facility all day for student athletes who are in need of a physical.

Those who take part in the clinic will also be able to receive free school supplies and learn more information about the services pillar provides.

Alexa Huerta with Pillar says they are hoping to bridge the gap between physical health and mental health just before the start of the school year.

“So, Pillar, the youngest is five, as long as they are able to talk and communicate, we’ll be able to assist you. We definitely do see a lot of middle school, high school students who face a lot of anxiety, depression right just kind of get back in the rhythm of going back to school, especially after having two months off it can be difficult,” said Huerta.

For more information on the services Pillar offers, call (956) 723-7457.

