TAMIU receives nearly $1.4 million for STEM student efforts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly $1.4 million in federal money is going to TAMIU.

Congressman Henry Cuellar helped announce the federal funds at a presentation earlier today.

One part of the money will go towards preparing 37 undergraduate TAMIU stem students to be mathematics teachers.

Another part will help improve undergraduate engineering student retention, but all the money is an investment for the future especially in one growing area.

Congressman Cuellar told us, “As we move through this economy, we can see that engineering and artificial intelligence are going to be so important, and this is why TAMIU is at the cutting-edge of, to not only train math teachers, but engineers, especially in the areas of AI -- Artificial Intelligence.”

Funding for both awards presented today was provided by the National Science Foundation.

