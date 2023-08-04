Transportation advocates recognize Rep. Cuellar for support of projects across Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One local representative received a big honor this week for his work in boosting a local industry.

Congressman Henry Cuellar was honored at La Posada Hotel this week by transportation advocates.

Several groups came together, like LJA Engineering, Ports to Plains Alliance, and the Alliance for I-69, to host a luncheon recognizing the congressman’s work.

It’s the effort, they say, that has put Laredo on the map.

“With all the work he’s done to support transportation projects and help us bring transportation infrastructure dollars to Laredo, we just want to appreciate him for the great work he’s doing to complement all the growth we’re seeing in our traffic,” Senior LJA Engineering Vice-President Melissa Montemayor told us.

For his part, Congressman Cuellar says his work is important because the country understands how important Laredo is to national trade.

