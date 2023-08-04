Very High Temperatures Approaching the Area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The center of hottest air aloft associated with a hot airmass over the southern Great Plains will trend southward toward our area during the next several days. This will bring an extended period of very hot weather which will prompt Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings for our area beginning Friday and on through the weekend and next week. Nights and mornings will be humid, each afternoon will have drier air stir in. Respect the heat and stay hydrated.

