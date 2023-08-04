Webb County Commissioner to hold back-to-school supply distribution drive

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioner for Precinct Four Ricky Jaime is helping local students gear up for the first day of classes.

He along with several partners will be hosting a back-to-school supply distribution drive.

The event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ladrillito Activity Center located at 2018 San Ignacio Avenue.

The event will provide free haircuts and immunization services while supplies last.

Backpacks and school supplies will be available for pre-registered Ladrilllito participants.

